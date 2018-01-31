Workers prepping for immediate removal of Cornwallis statue in Halifax

After Tuesday’s council vote for its immediate removal, workers were preparing to remove the statue of Edward Cornwallis from its pedestal in south-end Halifax on Wednesday.

HRM spokesperson Brendan Elliott said the municipality hired Coastal Restoration, a Halifax company specializing in masonry and concrete restoration services, to take down the statue through a standing offer.

Elliott said the bronze statue and the plaques commemorating Cornwallis will be removed from the pedestal first, and then the workers will come back later to remove the pedestal itself.

“I think what they’re going to do is continue working on it throughout the day (Wednesday) until dusk,” Elliott said. “If it so happens that they’re quite successful in prepping it and removing it, then they have the green light to do so today. If it looks like they are taking longer than what it would take to remove it this afternoon, then they will return at daybreak tomorrow.”

The statue will then be put in storage, but HRM isn’t saying where.

“It will be located at one of our municipal depots, but we are keeping that confidential, purely for safe-keeping,” Elliott said. “We don’t want to bring added attention and the potential of vandalism to the statue while it’s sitting in storage.”

The cost of the removal is estimated at $25,000, but Elliott said that number could change based on the age of the statue.

“We don’t know necessarily how fragile the statue is until we start working on removing it, and that may take extra time or effort to ensure it stays in place,” Elliott said.

“We already know there are actually some cracks in it. The statue, if it had been planning to stay there, I think it would have been expected that there would’ve been some restoration work done to the statue regardless. And so we have to be very careful that this is removed with as little damage as possible.”

Council voted 12-4 to take the statue down after the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq Chiefs halted plans for an expert committee on the use of Cornwallis’ name on municipal property, calling for immediate removal.

The city's controversial founder declared a bounty on Mi’kmaq scalps in 1749 in response to an attack on the sawmill in Dartmouth by Mi’kmaq warriors.