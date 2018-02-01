Five things to do in Halifax this weekend: Hike, dance, visit a mosque

One Discordant Violin: Based on a short story by Life of Pi author Yann Martel, the world premiere of this show is described as “a duet for storyteller and violinist.” It features a live, haunting score by Jacques Mindreau. Show previews at The Bus Stop Theatre start this weekend at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The show runs until Feb. 11. Buy tickets online here.

African Music and Movement: February is African Heritage Month, and there’s lots happening in Halifax. This Saturday, learn to move to the rhythms of African music with Toria Aidoo and her students. The free event is at 2 p.m. at the Keshen Goodman Public Library. A complete listing of African Heritage Month events across the province can be found here.

Feelin’ Groovy: Join Jim Witter and his four piece band for a multimedia tribute to the music of Simon and Garfunkel. Enjoy hits like Mrs. Robinson, Cecilia, and The Sound of Silence. Tickets are limited but still available for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances.

Hike the Bluff Wilderness Trail: Join Trips by Transit for a nine kilometre Sunday hike on the wilderness trail. Participants should wear clothing and footwear appropriate for the weather and bring lunch, snacks and water. The plan is to arrive at the trailhead around 11:30 a.m. For more details, visit Trips by Transit on Facebook.