Halifax asking residents not to park on select streets overnight
The municipality is ramping up its snow removal efforts overnight, and asking people not to park on some Halifax and Dartmouth streets.
“To assist with targeted snow clearing efforts,” people are asked not to park on the following Halifax and Dartmouth streets: Sackville Street (from Barrington to Brunswick), Prince Street (from Barrington to Brunswick), Market Street (from Sackville to Carmichael), Carmichael Street (from Argyle to Brunswick), Portland Street (from King to Prince Albert), and Queen Street (from Alderney to Wentworth).
The work will begin in the evening and run throughout the night.
The municipality reminds people that vehicles can be ticketed or towed under the Motor Vehicle Act if they’re obstructing snow clearing.