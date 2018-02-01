Halifax man handed nine-year prison sentence for 2016 killing

A Halifax man has been handed a nine-year prison sentence for a killing two years ago.

Benjamin Joshua Gillis was sentenced this week at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax after pleading guilty last month to manslaughter in the death of 26-year-old Blaine Gordon Clothier.

In March 2016, Gillis was arrested at an apartment on Inglis Street and charged with second-degree murder after Clother was found dead inside an apartment building on Autumn Drive.

Gillis was given credit for two years and 318 days for time already served, at a credit of 1.5 per day, so he'll serve another six years and 49 days in prison.