Holy crap: Halifax police need your help finding missing portable toilet

Talk about your crappy story.

Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help finding – wait for it – a stolen portable toilet.

The RCMP say the famous blue-coloured Royal Flush brand was stolen from a worksite on Highway 277 in the community of Dutch Settlement between Jan. 26 and Jan. 31.

“It is described as being blue, with a white roof and red trim,” a police statement reads. “A logo with Royal Flush and telephone number is attached to it.”

If there’s one thing that doesn’t stink about the story: police say the portable toilet was empty when it was stolen.