Holy crap: Halifax police need your help finding missing portable toilet
It's remains unclear why someone, anyone, would want to do this.
Talk about your crappy story.
Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help finding – wait for it – a stolen portable toilet.
The RCMP say the famous blue-coloured Royal Flush brand was stolen from a worksite on Highway 277 in the community of Dutch Settlement between Jan. 26 and Jan. 31.
“It is described as being blue, with a white roof and red trim,” a police statement reads. “A logo with Royal Flush and telephone number is attached to it.”
If there’s one thing that doesn’t stink about the story: police say the portable toilet was empty when it was stolen.
Phew.
