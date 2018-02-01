Nova Scotia man returns to court in fight for 'GRABHER' licence plate

HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia retiree who is fighting to regain a personalized licence plate after it was deemed unacceptable is back in court today.

Lorne Grabher had his licence plate with the text "GRABHER'' — his last name — revoked in 2016 after government officials agreed with an anonymous complainant that it was a "socially unacceptable slogan.''

Lawyers are making arguments in Nova Scotia Supreme Court related to an affidavit submitted by Grabher ahead of his trial on Sept. 5 and 6, where he will make constitutional arguments against Registry of Motor Vehicles regulations.

Crown lawyer Alison Campbell has argued that certain parts of the affidavit should be struck out, including that Grabher's son has a similar licence plate in Alberta.

Campbell said the assertion has no bearing on Nova Scotia's regulations and is therefore not relevant.

But Grabher's lawyer Jay Cameron, with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms in Calgary, argued the Charter of Rights and Freedoms applies across the country, so the fact that plate is legal in Alberta is relevant.