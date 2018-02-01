Nova Scotia mayor announces he's gay, says someone threatened to expose him

SYDNEY, N.S. — The mayor of Nova Scotia's second largest municipality has come out as gay, saying he decided to speak publicly after someone threatened to expose his personal life.

Cecil Clarke, mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality and a likely Progressive Conservative leadership candidate, spoke out about his private life in an interview with CBC on Thursday.

The 49-year-old politician said he didn't want to run for the provincial Tory leadership with people thinking they could shame him or hold something over him.

"I'm not going to go forward and announce my intentions about the Progressive Conservative party leadership race having people think that they're going to shame me ... that being gay is somehow a bad thing," he told CBC Sydney's Mainstreet.

"Who I am and how I go about my personal life is no longer up as a punching bag for me politically."

Clarke said he's in a committed relationship with someone he loves and who supported his decision to speak publicly.

"That man is very special to me and I'm not prepared to go on my future journey alone," he said. "I'm not going to do it ashamed or afraid or not proud of who I am as a person and I hope, I hope people will not allow that to cloud who I am as a politician either."

Still, he described the threats against him threatening to expose his personal life as prompting "a very dark time" that brought him to a low point.

"When I was four and then seven, I was sexually assaulted as a child and I thought I recovered very well from that," Clarke said. "I had the love of a family that was there for me and a community that supported me and this week all of that hurt and pain came barrelling back and I said 'You don't own this, you don't own me.'"

He added: "I owe it to myself to be true going forward because I'm not going to have people trying to shame me."

The Sydney Mines native served in the provincial legislature as a PC MLA for a decade before returning to Cape Breton to become mayor in 2012.

Clarke is expected to announce whether he will run for the PC leadership Saturday in North Sydney.

Two years ago, another Cape Breton Island municipal politician said someone had tried to blackmail him into resigning by threatening to reveal a call made from his hotel room to a male escort service.

Steve Sampson, a member of Richmond County council, said at the time he received an unmarked envelope in the mail in 2016 at his home containing a photocopy of a hotel bill from 2014, incurred while on county business in Seattle, Wash.

The anonymous letter-writer told him he would publicize the expense unless Sampson resigned and agreed never to run for office again, he said.

Sampson said he instead decided to take the letter to RCMP, and asked them to investigate "this attempt to blackmail a public official.''