Rainfall warning in effect for parts of Halifax, snow also in forecast

A rainfall warning is in effect for parts of Nova Scotia on Friday, including Halifax county east of Porter’s Lake.

The warning from Environment Canada says rain, “heavy at times” is expected Friday morning changing to snow in the evening.

Up to 40 millimetres of rain could fall, and combined with melting snow, the warning says localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

There's also a special weather statement in effect for the entire province for Friday night, warning that temperatures will drop as the precipitation turns to snow.