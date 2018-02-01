The vacant truth: Expert sounds alarm over high office vacancy rate in Halifax

The city has entered a “danger zone” as the vacancy rate of office space continues to climb in downtown Halifax amid more and more construction, a real estate advisor says.

New numbers from Turner Drake and Partners Ltd., taken from a recent round of rental surveys for 317 buildings and released Thursday, show that the vacancy in the central business district has jumped to 17.31 per cent in December 2017. That is up from 14.64 per cent the year before and a “far cry” from the five per cent considered healthy, the company says.

With 879,665 square feet currently vacant, and an average yearly absorption rate of 25,420, Turner Drake estimates it would take 25 years to get back to that healthy rate - but of course that’s with no new builds coming on the market, which isn’t the case in Halifax where major projects like the Nova Centre and Queens Marque will keep adding to the available office space.

“I think we’re in a danger zone. I don’t know if I’d say it’s a crisis because equilibrium will be achieved … but it will be at the expense of the older building inventory,” Turner Drake’s Alexandra Allen said in an interview.

Allen said the city has already seen examples of this with RBC moving from their old building into the Waterside Centre, as well as BMO and Grant Thorton into the Nova Centre.

With not enough new tenants coming into downtown to fill office space, and existing businesses simply swapping old buildings for new, Allen said the high vacancy rate will have negative impacts on everyone in the region.

The older buildings who lose office tenants will have to be repurposed or renovated into other uses, but Allen said that’s easier said than done with the hotel, condo and apartment market also reaching a saturation point.

The value of those buildings will go down with fewer revenue streams, meaning their property tax also goes down, impacting the “city coffers,” Allen said, while some of those who leave are bound for new or cheaper spaces in the suburbs and business parks, contributing to urban sprawl and not downtown vibrancy.

“That’s an impact on everyone,” Allen said, adding it’s also much more expensive to service a broader municipality than it is so keep services in a concentrated urban core.

Allen said one of their major concerns for the older buildings being left behind is heritage properties, which are difficult to renovate, less flexible than modern buildings, and can usually only accommodate smaller companies so run the risk of being demolished if they “can’t compete.”

“Our identity of sort of the city by the sea is very much intrinsically linked with our heritage buildings and they are very much under threat at the current time,” Allen said.

The best way to address that threat, besides keeping the vacancy rate healthy, would be to see more support of heritage buildings like a property tax relief since they often sit on valuable land and that’s a “huge part” of their operating expenses, Allen said.