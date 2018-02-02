News / Halifax

Matt Whitman under fire again for retweeting post from alleged white supremacist group

Halifax councillor tweeted the letter from ID Canada that was addressed to Halifax Mayor Mike Savage.

HALIFAX — A Halifax city councillor is being criticized for retweeting a letter from a Canadian group accused of being a white supremacist organization.

Matt Whitman retweeted the letter from ID Canada that was addressed to Halifax Mayor Mike Savage.

The letter was critical of the municipality's decision to take down a statue of its controversial founder Edward Cornwallis and place it in storage while council determines its long-term fate.

Counc. Waye Mason immediately blasted Whitman for retweeting the letter from the group, which describes itself as "ethno-nationalist" and "a response to Canada's decaying identity, increased third-world immigration and the prevalence of anti-European sentiments."

On Twitter, Mason wrote: "You are retweeting a neo-nazi hate group. I am speechless. What the hell is wrong with you?"

Whitman, who has been rebuked before for using the word 'negro' in an interview last year and participating in a so-called "Chinese fire drill," claimed he didn't know the nature of the group and deleted the retweet.

