Funeral director gets 90 day licence suspension for unlicenced activity

HALIFAX — A funeral director in Nova Scotia has had his licence suspended for selling a pre-arranged funeral without proper authorization.

Trevor Tracey pleaded guilty in court to a charge under the Cemetery and Funeral Services Act.

He was fined $1,500.

The suspension runs until May 2.

Tracey is the owner and operator of T.J. Cremation and Burial Specialists in Bedford and Glace Bay, and both funeral homes have been given a seven-day suspension — until Feb. 8.

Adam Tipert, chairman of the Nova Scotia Board of Registration of Embalmers and Funeral Directors, says all funeral directors should be aware of the regulations.

