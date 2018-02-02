Funeral director gets 90 day licence suspension for unlicenced activity
A
A
Share via Email
HALIFAX — A funeral director in Nova Scotia has had his licence suspended for selling a pre-arranged funeral without proper authorization.
Trevor Tracey pleaded guilty in court to a charge under the Cemetery and Funeral Services Act.
He was fined $1,500.
The suspension runs until May 2.
Tracey is the owner and operator of T.J. Cremation and Burial Specialists in Bedford and Glace Bay, and both funeral homes have been given a seven-day suspension — until Feb. 8.
Adam Tipert, chairman of the Nova Scotia Board of Registration of Embalmers and Funeral Directors, says all funeral directors should be aware of the regulations.