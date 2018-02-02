Halifax-area funeral home shutdown for 7 days over unlicensed activity

A funeral director is facing a 90-day suspension of his license and his funeral homes in Bedford and Glace Bay will be closed for seven days after he pled guilty to unlicensed activity.

In a media release on Friday, Service Nova Scotia said Trevor Tracey, owner and operator of T.J. Tracey Cremation and Burial Specialists, was charged in August, 2017 with accepting money in advance for pre-arranged funerals without holding a license to sell pre-arranged funerals.

Tracey pled guilty to a charge under the Cemetery and Funeral Services Act and paid a fine of $1,500.

Service Nova Scotia said it issued a seven-day suspension of T.J. Tracey’s Bedford and Glace Bay funeral homes, which means both locations will be closed from Feb. 2 to 8.

The Nova Scotia Board of Registration of Embalmers and Funeral Directors also issued a press release Friday, stating they were suspending Tracey’s funeral director’s license for 90 days.

That suspension starts Feb. 2 and runs to May 2.

“This Board takes these issues very seriously. Funeral Directors provide an important service to families and we want the public to continue to have their full trust and confidence in their funeral director,” board chairman Adam Tipert said in a statement.