Man brandishes X-Acto knife during robbery of Halifax bank
A man in his 40s is now facing charges.
A man is facing charges after police say a bank was robbed with the suspect brandishing an X-Acto knife.
Halifax Regional Police say at about 5 p.m. Thursday, a man walked up to a staff member at the TD Bank on Spring Garden Road, pulled out the knife and demanded cash.
The suspect fled with some money, and about an hour later, was tracked down by police and arrested.
The 44-year-old is facing charges for robbery, threats and other offences.
