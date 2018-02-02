Province to pay $1 million for five jailhouse body scanners, two coming to Halifax

The province says it’s paying $1 million for five body scanners to be used at four Nova Scotia jails.

In a release issued Friday, the Nova Scotia justice department says the tender has been awarded, and in the next few months, two body scanners will be in use at the Central Nova Correctional Facility in Burnside.

Scanners will also be used at Northeast Nova Scotia Correctional Facility, Southwest Nova Scotia Correctional Facility and Cape Breton Correctional Facility.

The province says the purchase will “help protect inmates and staff from drugs, weapons and other contraband."

"Body scanners have been proven to detect drugs, weapons and other types of contraband that is attempted to be smuggled into facilities," a statement goes on to say.