Rapid freeze warning issued for Halifax, hazardous driving conditions expected

Environment Canada has issued a flash-freeze warning for Halifax, saying hazardous driving conditions are possible by Friday afternoon.

After rain and some snow during the day, Environment Canada says temperatures will plummet to well below the freezing mark.

“The combination of rainfall, snowmelt, rapidly dropping temperatures and an additional 5 centimetres of snow will likely cause roads and walking surfaces to become slippery and hazardous this afternoon and evening,” a statement reads. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous.”