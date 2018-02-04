'A balanced life:' Halifax yoga class helps those with brain injuries

The chaos of life after a brain injury can be overwhelming for individuals and families, but yoga is a small avenue people can take towards recovery.

It began with her brother, said Theresa Kersey, a yoga instructor with the Brain Injury Association of Nova Scotia (BIANS).

After falling off a roof and acquiring the brain injury, Kersey said her brother lost control of his life and became homeless. Due to few publicly-funded services for people with brain injuries in the province, Kersey said the onus of care was placed entirely on her.

“I sensed that my brother was looking through a really tiny peep-hole and trying to focus in with very little space to see the peripherals,” she said.

Confused, he stayed with Kersey for a time; burning things in the house, becoming enraged at the world, and wandering into neighbour’s apartments. It became a nightmare, and Kersey said she was at her wit’s end trying to get help placing him in assisted care.

As a single mother and business owner at the time, Kersey said the stress was immense and she had no personal care skills to cope.

“If I have to slice my arm, that’s what I’ll do,” she said of her mindframe at the time in trying to get someone to help her.

She called community services in a rage one day and the person on the other end of the phone became concerned - but not for her brother.

“Now I’m incompetent, the ambulance and the police come for me, and put me in because I’m off my rocker now for sure,” Kersey said.

The experience made her want to do something, and BIANS stepped in to give her the space and subsidies to offer specialized yoga classes to people with brain injuries.

One of those regular class members is Patrick MacConnell. While he was in university in 1998, MacConnell suffered a brain aneurysm.

After facing many struggles with his brain injury, he got a job as office manager with the association, also becoming the first person with a brain injury to work with the non-profit.

“Five or 10 years ago I wouldn’t have even tried yoga,” he said, seated cross-legged on a yoga mat in one of Kersey’s recent classes.

“Coming here even just once a week, I can say has changed my life.”

Kersey said the benefits of yoga extend to everyone, but helping people with brain injuries leave their traumatized space has huge benefits.

Those with brain injuries might be intimidated to come, but the class is small and she’s a compassionate teacher after dealing with her brother.

Sometimes people with brain injuries forget things from one minute to the next, and they might think the process of learning yoga could hinder their experience, said Kersey.

“The body remembers the injuries, and the body also remembers the bridges away from the injuries, and the bridges to health,” she said.

They learn how to fall properly, so as not to risk further injury, and she teaches people how to open up space physically, mentally, and spiritually.

Just the simple act of putting your head on the ground can help you regain control of your life after surviving a brain injury, she said.