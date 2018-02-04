Ellie Black named one of Gymnastics Canada's senior athletes of the year

Halifax’s own Ellie Black has been named one of the senior athletes of the year by Gymnastics Canada in a nod to her historic performance at last year’s world championships.

In a release Sunday, Gymnastics Canada announced that Black and Brooklyn Moors (of Cambridge, Ont.) were named women’s artistic gymnastics senior athletes of the year as part of the 2018 Elite Canada competition in Quebec City.

“It was an incredible year for Canadian gymnastics, and to just be a part of that and to represent my country with the maple leaf on my chest is the best feeling when you go out there. So I’m very thankful for those opportunities and I want to continue to help push Canadian gymnastics higher,” Black said in the release.

Both Black and Moors headlined Canada’s women’s artistic gymnastics team at the 2017 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships this past fall in Montreal.

Black took the all-around silver medal in an historic Canadian best-ever performance at the event, while finishing eighth on the balance beam and seventh in the floor exercises. She also finished fourth on the vault.

Another Halifax local was recognized Sunday. Black’s own coach Keiji Yamanaka was named one of two women’s artistic gymnastics senior coaches of the year.

Yamanaka has been coaching in Halifax for over 30 years, and was Black’s first coach in the sport, Gymnastics Canada said in the release.