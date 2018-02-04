Police look for missing Lower Sackville man

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Lower Sackville man.

Halifax RCMP said in a release that 56-year-old Patrick Oliver has not been seen since early Friday morning when he left a relative’s home in the Westphal area en route to his home in Lower Sackville.

Oliver is described as a black man, 5’8, 165 pounds, short black hair with some gray, and a small goatee.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie with a black jacket and brown shoes.

Oliver’s family and the RCMP are concerned for his well-being, the release said.

Anyone with information on Oliver’s location is asked to call Halifax RCMP at 902 490-5020. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.