Police look for missing Lower Sackville man
The Halifax RCMP say Patrick Oliver, 56, was last seen Friday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Lower Sackville man.
Halifax RCMP said in a release that 56-year-old Patrick Oliver has not been seen since early Friday morning when he left a relative’s home in the Westphal area en route to his home in Lower Sackville.
Oliver is described as a black man, 5’8, 165 pounds, short black hair with some gray, and a small goatee.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie with a black jacket and brown shoes.
Oliver’s family and the RCMP are concerned for his well-being, the release said.
Anyone with information on Oliver’s location is asked to call Halifax RCMP at 902 490-5020. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Two men rob Dartmouth businesses of liquor, cash: Halifax police
-
Staffers ‘told to stay away from certain MPs’ in Ottawa, says MPP
-
Police searching for Kim Cattrall's missing brother Christopher Cattrall
-
'No one understands until they're in your shoes': Price drop crushes pre-construction home buyers’ dreams