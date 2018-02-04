Two men facing charges after Halifax break-in leads to stabbing: police
A 53-year-old man broke into the residence and a fight began between him and a 23-year-old, police said.
Two men are facing charges after a Halifax break-in ended in a stabbing, police said.
On Sunday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an altercation happening inside a residence in the 3400 block of McAlpine Avenue in Halifax, according to a release.
Police determined that a man had broken into the residence, and was fighting with another male inside.
During the incident, both men suffered non life-threatening injuries. One of the men also suffered a non life-threatening stab wound.
Both men were taken into custody without incident.
As a result, a 53-year-old man will face charges of break and enter and assault.
The second man, 23, is facing face charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and various other weapons offences.
Both men will appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.