Two men facing charges after Halifax break-in leads to stabbing: police

Two men are facing charges after a Halifax break-in ended in a stabbing, police said.

On Sunday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an altercation happening inside a residence in the 3400 block of McAlpine Avenue in Halifax, according to a release.

Police determined that a man had broken into the residence, and was fighting with another male inside.

During the incident, both men suffered non life-threatening injuries. One of the men also suffered a non life-threatening stab wound.

Both men were taken into custody without incident.

As a result, a 53-year-old man will face charges of break and enter and assault.

The second man, 23, is facing face charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and various other weapons offences.