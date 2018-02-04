Two men rob Dartmouth businesses of liquor, cash: Halifax police

Halifax police are looking for suspects after they say two different Dartmouth businesses were robbed at knifepoint after midnight on Saturday.

In the first incident at about 12:35 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery at the Boston Pizza at 611 Portland St. in Dartmouth.

According to a release, two men entered the business and then one of them produced a knife and demanded cash from staff.

One of the staff members confronted the men and was assaulted. The staff member received minor injuries, which police said did not require medical treatment.

No money was obtained, but the suspects took a quantity of alcohol.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his twenties with short hair, and was wearing a camouflage jacket over a black hoodie with a black ball cap, blue jeans and white sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a white man in his twenties, and was wearing a green and black hooded jacket, dark pants, and camouflage boots.

Shortly afterwards at about 12:51 a.m. Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery at the Needs Convenience at 303 Prince Albert Rd. in Dartmouth.

Two men entered the business, and one of the men pulled out a knife and demanded cash and cigarettes. The suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said that the suspect descriptions in this incident are similar to the robbery at Boston Pizza, and it is believed the two incidents are related.