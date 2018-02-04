Woman charged, man in hospital with serious injuries after Nova Scotia stabbing: police

A man is in hospital with serious injuries and a 18-year-old woman is facing charges after a Nova Scotia stabbing, police say.

At about 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a 911 report of a stabbing at a residence on Brother Street in New Glasgow, a release said.

A 19-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed to the upper body with a knife.

The incident involved a disturbance at the residence where both people were known to each other.

Police also arrested an 18-year-old Pictou County woman near the scene and she was taken into custody.

She will be held overnight and will appearing in Pictou provincial court on Monday morning to face charges of aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, and breach of an undertaking.