Woman charged, man in hospital with serious injuries after Nova Scotia stabbing: police
The stabbing happened just after midnight Saturday involving two people who knew each other.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A man is in hospital with serious injuries and a 18-year-old woman is facing charges after a Nova Scotia stabbing, police say.
At about 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a 911 report of a stabbing at a residence on Brother Street in New Glasgow, a release said.
A 19-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed to the upper body with a knife.
The incident involved a disturbance at the residence where both people were known to each other.
Police also arrested an 18-year-old Pictou County woman near the scene and she was taken into custody.
She will be held overnight and will appearing in Pictou provincial court on Monday morning to face charges of aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, and breach of an undertaking.
The investigation is ongoing, with New Glasgow’s Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section involved in the case.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Two men rob Dartmouth businesses of liquor, cash: Halifax police
-
Staffers ‘told to stay away from certain MPs’ in Ottawa, says MPP
-
Police searching for Kim Cattrall's missing brother Christopher Cattrall
-
'No one understands until they're in your shoes': Price drop crushes pre-construction home buyers’ dreams