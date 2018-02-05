Human remains found after large house fire in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP say officers couldn't get inside due to heavy flames and smoke.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
One person is dead as police in Nova Scotia investigate a fatal fire.
The RCMP say human remains were found in a home on Sangsters Bridge Road in the community of Falmouth on Monday morning.
Firefighters and police were called to a blaze at a house just after midnight. RCMP officers were first to the scene, and according to a release, “were pushed back by flames and smoke.”
Police say an autopsy will be done to confirm the victim’s identity and how they died.