Human remains found after large house fire in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers couldn't get inside due to heavy flames and smoke.

One person is dead as police in Nova Scotia investigate a fatal fire.

The RCMP say human remains were found in a home on Sangsters Bridge Road in the community of Falmouth on Monday morning.

Firefighters and police were called to a blaze at a house just after midnight. RCMP officers were first to the scene, and according to a release, “were pushed back by flames and smoke.”

Police say an autopsy will be done to confirm the victim’s identity and how they died.

