Dartmouth ranked one of Canada's most romantic cities
Amazon Canada has released its annual list of where romance is apparently alive and well in our country.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Dartmouth, we had no idea.
Amazon has released its latest Most Romantic Cities in Canada list, and according to media reports, cracking the top-20 for the first time is – yes – Dartmouth.
Dartmouth came in at No. 20 – on a list ranking the top-20 most romantic cities – and is the only location east of Quebec to make it.
Top spot went to Victoria, followed by Abbotsford, B.C. and Whitehorse. The far west in Canada dominated, with only locations in B.C., Alberta and Yukon cracking the top-10.
So how was the list compiled? Simple - Amazon Canada sales data, on everything from romantic novel purchases to sexual wellness products.
The list, reportedly, is as follows:
1. Victoria
2. Abbotsford, B.C
3. Whitehorse, Yukon
4. Courtenay, B.C.
5. Fort McMurray, Alta.
6. Spruce Grove, Alta.
7. North Vancouver
8. Sherwood Park, Alta.
9. Surrey, B.C.
10. Nanaimo, B.C.
11. Lasalle, Que.
12. Waterloo, Ont.
13. Prince George, B.C.
14. La Prairie, Que.
15. Grand Prairie, Alta.
16. Airdrie, Alta.
17. Welland, Ont.
18. Vernon, B.C.
19. North Bay, Ont.
20. Dartmouth.