Screen Nova Scotia launches new promo video applauding province's industry

Screen Nova Scotia is shining a spotlight on the local industry with a new promotional video featuring big names giving props to the work being done in the province.

In a media release issued Monday, Screen Nova Scotia said the promotional video includes footage from recent films, TV series and mini series productions filmed in Nova Scotia.

These include The Mist, Book of Negroes, Mr. D, Pure, and Let’s Get Physical.

Producers, directors, and actors all share the screen and talk about their experiences working in Nova Scotia.

“This has been one of the best crews that I have ever worked with,” Academy Award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. said in the video.

“I have seen professionalism that I forgot existed on film sets.”

Gooding Jr. appeared in the CBC/BET mini series Book of Negroes, which filmed in various locations across Nova Scotia and went on to win nine Canadian Screen Awards in 2016.

The video also features appearances from: Damon D’Oliveira, Producer, Book of Negroes; Guy Louthain, Producer, The Mist; Dan Newmark and Ben Newmark, Creators & Executive Producers, Let’s Get Physical; Jane Seymour, Actor, Let’s Get Physical; Clement Virgo, Director, Book of Negroes.