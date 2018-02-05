Three charged after police in Nova Scotia seize more than a kilogram of cocaine

Three people are facing charges after police in Nova Scotia say they seized more than a kilogram of cocaine.

In a news release on Monday, Nova Scotia RCMP said they searched a home on Black River Road in Newtonville on Saturday and arrested three people: two men and a woman.

“During the search, police seized a 1 kilogram brick of unprocessed cocaine, 100 grams of packaged cocaine, cash, trafficking paraphernalia and an improperly stored firearm,” the release said.

Ray Jeffrey Brown, 33, of Wolfville, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and remains in custody.

Candice Cherice Hartt, 30, of Avonport, has been charged with charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and is due in court on March 13.