Two Nova Scotia men charged with impaired driving after calls from the public

Calls from the public led to charges against two accused impaired drivers in Nova Scotia over the weekend.

In a news release on Monday, Nova Scotia RCMP said they got a call at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday about an abandoned vehicle parked in the street on Shore Road in Digby, and officers found and arrested a 50-year-old man from Digby.

At about 7 p.m. on Sunday, they got a call about an impaired driver on Highway 217 in Centreville.

“A witness noticed a truck swerving, changing speeds and driving into the ditch,” the release said.

Officer arrested the driver, a 62-year-old man from Marshalltown.

Both men are facing impaired driving charges and are due in court in Digby on April 9.