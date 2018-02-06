Family dog shot by neighbour in Nova Scotia, man facing charges
The RCMP say the Labrador/pit bull mix is expected to survive.
A Nova Scotia man is facing charges for allegedly shooting his neighbour’s dog.
Police responded to a complaint that a dog had been shot near Highway 103 in Italy Cross, Lunenburg Co. on Monday night.
The dog, a Labrador/pit bull mix, was taken by its family to the local veterinary clinic where it was treated for unspecified injuries.
The animal is now home with its owner, and expected to survive, the RCMP say.
A 46-year-old Italy Cross man was later arrested, police add, and the firearm used in the shooting incident was seized.
The man is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court May 2 to face charges of careless use of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and injuring or endangering an animal.
The investigation is ongoing.
