'More free-spirited across the pond:’ Locals react to Dartmouth’s romantic city ranking

Looks like the Dark Side has a real soft side.

Dartmouth is the only place in Atlantic Canada to make Amazon’s latest Most Romantic Cities in Canada list released Tuesday, beating out bigger centres like Halifax to land at No. 20.

“We’re more free-spirited across the pond,” Shannon Marshall, owner of Indulgence Intimate Apparel on Portland Street, said with a laugh.

The list was compiled through Amazon Canada sales data, on everything from romantic novel purchases to sexual wellness products.

Marshall said she wasn’t too surprised to see Dartmouth on the list because it’s a “vibrant city” where couples are active, always going places and trying new things, so it makes sense they’d be sexually healthy as well.

“They definitely take care of themselves, which is the key to health and well-being all around,” Marshall said.

When they originally relocated the store from Lower Sackville to downtown Dartmouth six years ago, Marshall said she noticed a change right away.

“There was a huge increase in foot traffic and sales and excitement about the store,” Marshall said.

For those thinking about enjoying a Dartmouth date, Marshall said it’s great to just stroll around the waterfront boardwalk, have beer or coffee on a patio, check out the murals or have a picnic at the Dartmouth Common where you can make your own pizza in the communal oven.

Although many on social media mocked the fact that Dartmouth could ever be considered romantic, Marshall said the jokes and stereotypes often come from those who haven’t visited the area in years - if ever.

“We find Dartmouth is the same about Halifax - we don’t want to go to Halifax,” Marshall added.

“On a nice hot, sunny day when you can cruise around downtown and you don’t have the crowds and stuff that you get on the other waterfront, it is kind of like a little secret.”

Julie Thomas, fellow Portland Street business person and manager of Janet’s Flowers, said she personally wouldn’t have imagined Dartmouth could land on a romantic list - Niagara Falls and Montreal, maybe.

But, Thomas agreed that those people dissing Dartmouth are “missing out on a lot,” including friendly locals, great restaurants, and you “can’t beat” the ferry for a romantic ride.