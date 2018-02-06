Special weather statement issued for Halifax, snow, freezing rain on its way

A mid-week storm is forecast to bring snow, freezing rain and rain to the province.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Halifax region with a low-pressure system hitting us late Wednesday.

Snow is expected in the western part of the province Wednesday afternoon, before it spreads eastward, with participation eventually changing to freezing rain and then rain by Thursday morning.

As much as 15 centimetres of snow is possible for some areas of the province, with others getting as much as 25 millimetres of rain.