Suspect sought after man offers girl a ride home: Halifax police

Police are hoping to identify a man they say offered a drive to a 16-year-old girl in Bedford on Tuesday.

A news release from Halifax Regional Police on Tuesday said a man in a silver car approached the girl at about noon while she was walking in the area of Basinview Drive and Bedford Hills Road.

The man offered the girl a drive home, she refused and walked away, and the man drove off.

She reported the incident to her parent as soon as she got home. She wasn’t physically injured.

Police said they’re exploring the possibility that this incident could be related to another one in Bedford that happened on Jan. 23.