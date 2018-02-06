The bicentennial: Dalhousie kicks off 200th anniversary celebrations in Halifax

An original poem exploring the history of Dalhousie University served as the focal point for a performance launching Dal’s 200th anniversary celebrations in Halifax.

George Elliott Clarke, a Dalhousie alumnus and former parliamentary poet laureate, was commissioned to write ‘The Story of Dalhousie’ to commemorate the institution’s bicentennial.

Clarke delivered excerpts from his epic poem to a crowd of hundreds at the Rebecca Cohn auditorium on Tuesday.

The stage included musical interludes and video, with Clarke’s poem guiding the narrative and highlighting the university’s history from its founding years to modern day Dal.

“It was on Feb. 6, 1818 that Lord Dalhousie received approval from the British Crown to use the spoils of the War of 1812 to augment the garrison library and to establish a new college in Halifax,” Dalhousie Univeristy president Richard Florizone told the crowd.

“That decision itself was bold and visionary, spending precious public dollars on books and a college, recognizing that knowledge and education was the very best investment Nova Scotia could make in its future.”

Modelled on the University of Edinburgh, Dalhousie University’s admissions goal was to welcome students regardless of their religious beliefs or their social class.

“It was a radical and ambitious vision for its day as we’ve just heard and one that caused the college to struggle in its early years, particularly amidst the sectarian loyalties of Nova Scotia’s early decades,” Florizone said.

From Mi’kmaq drumming to musical cello, flute, vocal and other performances, the Bicentennial launch also included a pre-recorded video message of congratulations from Justin Trudeau.

It was capped off by the first public performance of Dalhousie’s new convocation anthem, The Eagle and Shield, composed by Dal alumnus Paul St-Amand.

Dalhousie’s 200th anniversary Halifax events:

March 1: Year of Belonging - Forum with Craig Steven Wilder

March 9: Year of Belonging - Forum with Senator Murray Sinclair

April-September 2018: Dalhousie Coast-to-Coast Tour

April 17: Year of Belonging - Forum with Buffy Sainte-Marie

Sept. 28: Ignite: Dal’s Third Century

Sept. 29: Homecoming

Oct. 16: Viola Desmond Legacy Lecture