Two kids taken to hospital after gas can catches fire, explodes: Halifax police
Both of the children from Spryfield suffered burns after playing with the gas can.
Two children were taken to hospital with burns on Monday after the gas can they were playing with caught fire and exploded.
Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Carole McIsaac told Metro in an email on Tuesday that police responded to a call Lavender Walk in Spryfield at 4:30 p.m. after a report of two children suffering from burns.
“Through the course of the investigation police determined that the children were playing outside with a container filled with gas, which caught on fire and exploded,” McIsaac said.
The children were taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
McIsaac said there’s no evidence of criminal activity and police have concluded their investigation.