Dump truck driver in Nova Scotia charged with dangerous driving causing death

Police have charged a dump-truck driver in Nova Scotia with dangerous driving causing death.

The RCMP say on Dec. 7, 2016, police were called to a fatal crash between a small car and dump truck on Abercrombie Road and the Trenton Connector in Pictou County.

The driver of the car, an 87-year-old woman, died at the scene. The driver of the dump truck wasn't hurt.

The RCMP announced on Wednesday that they charged the driver of the dump truck – 72-year-old Foster Leroy Hoar - with dangerous driving causing death.

Police provided no specific details on why charges were laid, but noted they are now coming after “a lengthy investigation.”