Dump truck driver in Nova Scotia charged with dangerous driving causing death

Police have charged a dump-truck driver in Nova Scotia with dangerous driving causing death.
The RCMP say on Dec. 7, 2016, police were called to a fatal crash between a small car and dump truck on Abercrombie Road and the Trenton Connector in Pictou County.
The driver of the car, an 87-year-old woman, died at the scene. The driver of the dump truck wasn't hurt.
The RCMP announced on Wednesday that they charged the driver of the dump truck – 72-year-old Foster Leroy Hoar - with dangerous driving causing death.
Police provided no specific details on why charges were laid, but noted they are now coming after “a lengthy investigation.”
Hoar is scheduled to appear in court on March 5.