Man killed, woman and child hurt, after vehicle crashes into garage
Halifax police say the early-morning incident happened in the community of Ketch Harbour.
Halifax police say a 37-year-old man died after crashing his vehicle into a garage in Ketch Harbour early Tuesday morning.
A news release from Halifax Regional Police on Wednesday said officers responded to the crash in the 1000 block of Ketch Harbour Road at 12:27 a.m.
Police said the vehicle left the road and hit an unattached garage.
The 37-year-old man driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 26-year-old woman and a seven-year-old child were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Spokesperson Const. Carol McIsaac said the investigation into the collision is ongoing, and officers haven't yet determined the cause of the crash. She didn't know whether the woman and child had been released from the hospital.
