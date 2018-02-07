Man killed, woman and child hurt, after vehicle crashes into garage

Halifax police say a 37-year-old man died after crashing his vehicle into a garage in Ketch Harbour early Tuesday morning.

A news release from Halifax Regional Police on Wednesday said officers responded to the crash in the 1000 block of Ketch Harbour Road at 12:27 a.m.

Police said the vehicle left the road and hit an unattached garage.

The 37-year-old man driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 26-year-old woman and a seven-year-old child were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.