Nova Scotia man charged after shotgun, bullets found in trunk of vehicle

A search warrant on a vehicle in Nova Scotia has resulted in a shotgun and bullets being found.

The RCMP say in late January, officers received information about a shotgun and ammunition being transported in the trunk of someone’s vehicle.

“On two other occasions, the RCMP received tips about the same vehicle, indicating the firearm was being transported improperly, and may be loaded,” a statement from the RCMP reads.

A search warrant was issued for the vehicle. On Tuesday, police searched it at a business in Saulnierville, Digby Co. and allegedly found an unloaded shotgun and ammunition in the trunk.