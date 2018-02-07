Three Quebec men charged in fraud, identity theft case: Halifax police
The men were arrested in a Halifax hotel room, and later police seized new cell phones, government-issued ID in various names, and more credit cards.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Three Quebec men are facing charges after they booked a hotel room with a fraudulent card and were found with more illegal property, Halifax police say.
On Monday at 12:31 p.m., employees at a Halifax hotel called police to report a fraud involving a credit card used to book a room online, a release said.
The men who had booked the room were not at the hotel when officers arrived, so the police returned just after 9 p.m. and found three men in a room at the hotel.
They were arrested without incident and taken to police headquarters.
As part of the investigation, police seized a number of brand new cell phones and accessories, store gift cards, multiple pieces of government-issued ID in various names, credit cards, and a Visa gift card.
Thirty-two-year-old Emmanuel Kwakwah, 20-year-old Allan Lochard, and 27-year-old Lion Vernon, all from Quebec, are facing numerous charges including: fraud under $5,000, identity theft, identity fraud and conspiracy to commit an offence.
All three men are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.