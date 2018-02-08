Aircraft, ship search for missing fishing boat captain off northeastern N.S.

CANSO, N.S. — A search is underway for a fishing boat captain missing off the northeastern tip of Nova Scotia.

Joint Task Force Atlantic in Halifax says a Hercules aircraft and a Canadian Coast Guard vessel have been searching the area off Canso.

Search and rescue officials say they received a distress call later Tuesday after the vessel ran aground on some rocks.

Three of the four crew on board were rescued by another fishing boat that responded to the distress call.

The captain of the damaged vessel stayed on board and has not been heard from since.