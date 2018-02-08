Former groundskeeper at Halifax university facing new sex charge from reopened police file

A former Saint Mary’s University groundskeeper is facing a third charge of sexual assault after police reopened a 2014 investigation.

In a news release on Thursday, Halifax Regional Police said the incident was first reported to them on Dec. 8, 2014, when a woman told officers she’d been sexually assaulted by a man she knew on Dec. 6 at a residence on Lemarchant Street.

The file was closed with no charges on Jan. 5, 2015.

More than three years later, on Jan. 18, 2018, police reopened the investigation and on Wednesday, they charged 34-year-old Matthew Albert Percy with sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Police said he appeared in Halifax provincial court on Thursday, and was remanded into custody till his next court appearance.

Percy was previously charged in two sexual assaults last year.

The first is alleged to have happened on Sep. 3 at a home in the Armdale area, and the second on Sep. 15 at a SMU dorm.

The former groundskeeper no longer works for the university, which was working with police on the investigation last year.