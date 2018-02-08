From Bob Marley to Babes on Blades: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend

Babes on Blades: Some of Halifax’s best drag queens/kings trade in their heels for skates on Friday night. The fundraising event for the Children’s Wish Foundation also includes appearances by Spiderman, Elsa and Anna. Sponsor a king or queen and enjoy the show at the Emera Oval from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Bob Marley Salute: Join Juno-nominated Canadian reggae artist Andru Branch and Halfway Tree Friday night for an original set seasoned with Bob Marley classics. DJ TOPKAT will follow, spinning the best of Bob Marley & The Wailers. Show is at the Oasis Pub and Eatery. $10 admission. Doors open at 10 p.m.

Night at the Museum, foodie edition: The Devour! The Sea fundraiser at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic will include several prominent chefs whipping up dishes inspired by clips from classic sea-faring films. Dishes will be paired with wines, and pirates will also make an appearance. Proceeds go to the Dartmouth North Community Food Centre. Tickets to Friday night’s event are available at devourfest.com

Black is Beautiful: Hear the music of icons like Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Beyonce, Jimi Hendrix and more. Conductor Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser and Symphony Nova Scotia are showcasing Black performers and composers this weekend. Free shows are for families with children. The Alderney Landing Theatre show is Saturday at 3 p.m. Pier 21 shows are Sunday at 1:30 and 3 p.m. Get free tickets on the Symphony Nova Scotia website.