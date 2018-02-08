Killam's Governor's Plaza development approved for downtown Halifax

The municipality’s Design Review Committee unanimously approved Killam Properties’ Governor’s Plaza development on Thursday.

The eight-storey residential building will go up right behind Killam’s Alexander building, in the vacant lot at the corner of Hollis and Bishops streets.

“This is a fabulous looking project,” committee member Rick Buhr said on Thursday.

Matt Neville, who was elected chair of the committee during the meeting, said the project looked much better than an earlier version that was presented more than a year ago.

Municipal staff supported the project, recommending the committee approve variances in the land-use bylaws for downtown Halifax. Two of the three variances were requested to better match the building with Benjamin Weir House, a heritage property next door.

Killam now also owns Benjamin Weir House, according to the planner on the Governor’s Plaza building, Jeffry Haggett, with WSP Canada. A modern addition to that building was approved by regional council in 2016, but Haggett suggested that might not be going forward as planned.

The company is also renovating the Halifax Brewery Farmers market next to the Alexander.

“Killam has stepped up and spent a significant amount of money redoing the Keith’s Brewery building, and now they have purchased and will maintain the Benjamin Weir,” Haggett told reporters after the meeting.

“This whole entire block is a high priority for Killam.”