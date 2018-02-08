Nova Scotia's latest $1 million lotto winners come from playing scratch ticket

A long line-up and a last minute decision to buy a scratch ticket has led to a $1 million win for one Nova Scotia man.

Michael Young’s wife Marilyn had asked him to pick up a can of beer to season an Irish stew she was making.

Her to-do list usually includes picking up a Lotto 6/49 ticket.

Young stopped at a local convenience store after getting the beer and found himself in a line-up.

“The guy in front of me had a few tickets to check so he let me go first,” Young said in an Atlantic Lottery media release.

“The clerk checked my Lotto Max and I won $10. My wife usually asks for a 6/49 ticket but she didn’t remind me that day. It was busy, but if she had, I’d have waited and got the 6/49.”

Instead of waiting, Young spied the X Money Scratch ’N Win ticket in the tray on the counter.

He asked for it.

“It just jumped out at me,” he said.

Young scratched the ticket at home and when he discovered it was a $1 million winner, went into the kitchen to tell his wife.

Young said his wife responded to the announcement with “a few choice Cape Breton-style expletives.”

After their son looked over the numbers and confirmed the win, they ended up drinking the beer intended for the Irish stew.

The couple have already gotten advice from a financial planner and plan to pay off all their bills.

Marilyn will visit Ireland, a trip she has dreamed about for 20 years.

Michael, an avid walker, told Atlantic Lottery representatives he wants a nice pair of shoes with proper support so his feet won’t hurt after wearing them all day.

The couple said the unexpected windfall will enable them to retire much earlier than planned.