One dead, three hurt after head-on crash on Nova Scotia highway

One person is dead and three others injured after two vehicles crashed head-on on a Nova Scotia highway.

The RCMP say around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, a vehicle crossed the centre line and hit an on-coming vehicle on Highway 101 near Exit 23A in the community of Clementsville, Annapolis Co.

“The weather conditions were poor at the time,” a RCMP statement says.

A 71-year-old man driving the vehicle that crossed the centre line died at the scene. A woman in the passenger seat suffered non-life threatening injuries. Two people in the other vehicle also suffered minor injuries.