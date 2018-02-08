News / Halifax

One dead, three hurt after head-on crash on Nova Scotia highway

Nova Scotia RCMP say one vehicle crossed the centre line and hit another head-on.

Handout / RCMP

One person is dead and three others injured after two vehicles crashed head-on on a Nova Scotia highway.

The RCMP say around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, a vehicle crossed the centre line and hit an on-coming vehicle on Highway 101 near Exit 23A in the community of Clementsville, Annapolis Co.

“The weather conditions were poor at the time,” a RCMP statement says.

A 71-year-old man driving the vehicle that crossed the centre line died at the scene. A woman in the passenger seat suffered non-life threatening injuries. Two people in the other vehicle also suffered minor injuries.

Highway 101 was closed for about six hours as police investigated.

