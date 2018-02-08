One dead, three hurt after head-on crash on Nova Scotia highway
Nova Scotia RCMP say one vehicle crossed the centre line and hit another head-on.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
One person is dead and three others injured after two vehicles crashed head-on on a Nova Scotia highway.
The RCMP say around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, a vehicle crossed the centre line and hit an on-coming vehicle on Highway 101 near Exit 23A in the community of Clementsville, Annapolis Co.
“The weather conditions were poor at the time,” a RCMP statement says.
A 71-year-old man driving the vehicle that crossed the centre line died at the scene. A woman in the passenger seat suffered non-life threatening injuries. Two people in the other vehicle also suffered minor injuries.
Highway 101 was closed for about six hours as police investigated.