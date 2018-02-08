The boys blew it: Halifax Mooseheads give up third-period lead, lose in overtime to Chicoutimi

The reigning Canadian Hockey League goalie of the week put on a clinic between the pipes and stole a win from the Halifax Mooseheads.

Chicoutimi Saguenéens sophomore Zachary Bouthillier made 43 saves as Halifax lost 4-3 in overtime at Scotiabank Centre on Thursday night.

Despite holding a 3-1 lead in the third period and outshooting Chicoutimi 46-17, Halifax left the game with a loss.

"There’s no bad team in the league. They all work hard. For sure the goalie was hot today, but we need to want more and to have the killer instinct,” said captain Max Fortier, who opened the scoring in the first period on a deflection from a Walter Flower shot.

Chicoutimi had third period goals from forwards Liam Stevens and Mathieu Desgagnes in the third period and an overtime winner by Kevin Klima to complete the comeback.

"It's just killer instinct, it's the ability to, when you have a team down and out, to finish the job,” said forward Brett Crossley, who scored a short-handed goal in the first period.

“I think tonight and a couple other times during the season, we let teams hang around a little too long and every once in a while one bites you.”

The Herd looked in control for most of the game, with a 16-3 shot lead after 20 minutes and a 32-8 advantage after two periods.

“I think the shot count just represents the fact that we were playing the right way. We were playing the way we want to play, sticking together. We kind of got away from that a little bit, thinking that we have them down and out and that we can take the foot of the gas and you see the result,” said Crossley.

The red-hot Filip Zadina extended his goal-scoring streak to seven goals over the last three games. The top NHL prospect has 34 goals and 60 points on the season.

Moose goalie Alex Gravel stopped 13 of 17 shots faced in front of 5,971 fans.

The game was Halifax’s first against a non-Maritimes Division team in 20 games dating back to Dec. 9. In that stretch, the Moose won 16 and lost one in overtime to pick up 33 of a possible 40 points and clinch a playoff berth in the process.