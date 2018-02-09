New ice slab for Scotiabank Centre could cost $1.3 million under 'aggressive' time frame

Work to replace the ice slab at the Scotiabank Centre is expected to start early this summer, with staff recommending Halifax Regional Council award the tender during Tuesday’s meeting.

The tenders were called on Jan. 5, 2018 with a closing date of Feb. 1, 2018.

Staff is recommending EllisDon Corporation, the lowest bidder, undertake the project. Their bid was $1,309,645.

The next closest bid was $1,322,800. The highest was $2 million.

Work would cover replacement of the facility’s 40-year-old ice slab.

“The piping and slab have performed exceptionally over the years, however, the slab has reached the end of its useful life and is in need of repair,” notes the staff report.

“The new ice slab will improve the reliability of the ice making and help to ensure uninterrupted events.”

The report describes the timeline for the project as “aggressive,” noting it will start after the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo is over in early July and be ready for ice making on Oct. 8, 2018.

“To accommodate this project, Scotiabank Centre is working directly with the Halifax Mooseheads to adjust their schedule accordingly,” states the report. “The project is planned for a normally slow event period when ice is removed.”

This work is part of HRM’s multi-year, multi-phase recapitalization program for the Scotiabank Centre.

Completed upgrades up to now include new seats, upgraded concourse and mezzanine washrooms a new basketball floor, an LED lighting update, and roof replacement.