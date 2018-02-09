Wanted men: Halifax police looking to identify pair after rash of Dartmouth robberies

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify two suspects in three separate robberies that occurred all on the same day in Dartmouth.

In a media release Friday, police said all the incidents occurred on Feb. 4.

Police responded to the first Feb. 4 incident at Boston Pizza, 611 Portland St., when they responded at 12:36 a.m. to a robbery call.

Two men had entered the restaurant. Police said one produced a knife and demanded cash from an employee. The employee yelled and two co-workers came to assist.

One of the suspects had grabbed several bottles of liquor. As he was fleeing the restaurant, he struck one of the employees in the face causing a small cut.

Some of the bottles were dropped in the parking lot as both suspects fled on foot.

Responding officers and a K-9 team were about to conduct a search of the area when a second robbery was reported at 12:51 a.m.

This second robbery was at the Needs Convenience Store at 303 Prince Albert Rd.

The clerk reported two suspects had entered the store. One selected two beverages and approached the counter. He then pulled out a knife and demanded money and cigarettes.

The clerk handed an undisclosed amount of cash to him and both suspects left the store on foot. A K-9 track of the suspects was unsuccessful.

At 6 p.m. that same day, a man contacted police to report a robbery at Ronnie’s Pizza, located at 121 Main St.

He said that incident had occurred at 12:40 a.m. He told police two men had entered the restaurant and approached the counter. One of them presented a knife and demanded money.

Employees scared the suspects away and they fled empty-handed.

Police believe the same suspects are responsible for all three robberies.

One suspect is described as a white male, late teens to early twenties, 5’7”-5’8” in height with a heavier build and pimples on his face.

He has what police described as brown buzz cut hair and a bit of scruff on his face. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, a black hat, jeans and white shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white male, late teens to early twenties, about 6’ tall, slim build with shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and a scruffy beard. He was wearing a blue coat, grey hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap, camouflage boots and blue jeans.