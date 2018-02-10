Violent attack in Nova Scotia sees man assaulted with hammer, knife

A man is facing charges after police say a man was violently attacked by someone with a knife and a hammer.

The RCMP say they were called to home in Oxford on Thursday night and found a man with stab wounds and other injuries.

The 58-year-old victim told police he was assaulted by a man who had a hammer and a knife.

The suspect, who was known to the victim, fled the scene but was arrested at his home shortly later. Police say they found the knife and hammer used in the attack inside the house.