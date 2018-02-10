Violent attack in Nova Scotia sees man assaulted with hammer, knife
The RCMP have charged a 41-year-old man with attempted murder and forcible confinement.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A man is facing charges after police say a man was violently attacked by someone with a knife and a hammer.
The RCMP say they were called to home in Oxford on Thursday night and found a man with stab wounds and other injuries.
The 58-year-old victim told police he was assaulted by a man who had a hammer and a knife.
The suspect, who was known to the victim, fled the scene but was arrested at his home shortly later. Police say they found the knife and hammer used in the attack inside the house.
Ritchie John Leslie Pye, 41, has been charged with attempted murder and forcible confinement.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Wanted men: Halifax police looking to identify pair after rash of Dartmouth robberies
-
Nova Scotia's latest $1 million lotto winners come from playing scratch ticket
-
-
Coming to a theatre near you: One Toronto tenant's search for the elusive one-bedroom