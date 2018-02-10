Woman seriously injured after being struck by tractor trailer in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police say the woman was a passenger in the truck before she was hit.
Police say a woman suffered serious injuries after she was hit by a tractor trailer in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Friday at 7000 Mumford Road.
“The female had just been a passenger of the tractor trailer and was struck as the tractor trailer was pulling away,” a police statement reads.
Paramedics took the woman to hospital with serious injuries.
A forensic identification team was on scene to help with the investigation.
