Freezing rain warning issued for Halifax by Environment Canada
The weather agency says the freezing rain could start later in the day Sunday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Halifax, be careful out on the roads.
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the entire Halifax region as a low-pressure system makes its way across the province Sunday and into Monday.
“More freezing rain is forecast with the low later this afternoon and this evening,” a statement read Sunday morning. “The freezing rain will change to rain tonight as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.”
Environment Canada is warning people that the freezing rain could lead to slippery roads and walkways.