Otto-matic win: Halifax Mooseheads topple Shawinigan with stellar Somppi skill

A little magic from Halifax Mooseheads forward Otto Somppi got his team back in the win column.

The Finnish forward scored a lacrosse-style goal, scooping the puck up on the blade of his stick while behind the net, then stuffed it in the top corner. The goal drew sounds of awe and wonder from the 7,371 fans at the Scotiabank Centre Sunday afternoon and helped Halifax win 6-1 against the Shawinigan Cataractes.

"Actually I wanted to do that like the last five years,” said Somppi, who has tried the lacrosse-style shot a couple times but never pulled it off.

"It was kind of easy in that spot, I had time and space, so it was kind of easy to do there."

The goal was Somppi’s second of the night, 18 seconds after opening the scoring on the power play in the first period.

It was the third-straight game against a team at the bottom of the QMJHL standings, but first regulation win. On Friday night, Moose players said the team needed a killer instinct, something it had against Shawinigan.

"We played a full 60 (minutes) today. We didn't stop going, we just kept going all game. We played well in the third period even though we were up 4-1," said Somppi.

Max Fortier had a pair of goals, including his 100th career goal as a Moosehead. Defenceman Jake Ryczek and forward Arnaud Durandeau also found the back of the net.