The Bluenose effect: Nova Scotia Olympians a 'driving force' of inspiration for young girls in hockey

When Jill Saulnier and Blayre Turnbull first stepped onto Olympic ice in Pyeongchang, Nova Scotian girls saw their dreams come alive for the first time.

The two N.S. women (Saulnier of Halifax and Turnbull of Stellarton) are the first two Nova Scotians to sport Team Canada jerseys and were part of a stellar first game on Sunday, when the team dominated in 5-0 win over the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Bernice Keddy, Dartmouth Regional Director and female council member of Hockey Nova Scotia, said she caught some of the game but just missed seeing Saulnier’s assist on Rebecca Johnston’s goal about two minutes into the second period - which is “very exciting.”

“Having two local girls being on the Olympic team, basically what it’s telling all the girls in Nova Scotia is that ‘you know what, you may be just from Nova Scotia but you can do this too’ - hockey can take you somewhere,” Keddy said in an interview.

While Keddy said she’s often heard young women here talking about how disheartening it can be coming from a small province like N.S., rather than somewhere like Ontario where there’s a much bigger population and more talented athletes elite teams can choose from, Saulnier and Turnbull prove that’s simply not the case.

It’s all about what you want as a person, plus hard work and determination, Keddy said - which Saulnier and Turnbull have shown can pay off.

“Now this goal of being from Nova Scotia and making a women’s Olympic hockey team is something that any girl can now achieve because two girls have done it,” Keddy said.

“They believed in themselves and they worked for it, and I think that will be a driving force behind some young girls here.”

When asked how such a high profile for these two women might impact female hockey in N.S., Keddy said she’s really, really hoping to see little novice players watching these Olympics and thinking “that’s going to be me,” or others deciding to join the program.

Although it’s been great for young kids to see Cole Harbour hockey stars Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon make it to the NHL, Keddy said “it’s nice” to have women getting all the Olympic attention.

“Now everybody knows who they are and any girl who’s now playing hockey, or any sport, can say 'well I want to be a household name,'” she said.

Rebecca Johnston and Mélodie Daoust scored two goals apiece in Sunday’s game while Haley Irwin also had one.

Goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens, one of nine Canadians who made their Olympic debuts, stopped all 18 shots she faced to earn a shutout. Russian netminder Nadezhda Morozova held her own against Canada’s 48 shots.